IDEX (IDEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.66 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0799 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $45.20 million and $4.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.87 or 0.00781389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00040869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00057769 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020558 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00040794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.65 or 0.04687262 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 565,734,854 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

