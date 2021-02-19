IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,480 shares of company stock worth $180,286. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $6,595,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,033. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $523.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.