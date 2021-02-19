Icahn Enterprises (IEP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $65.33 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Icahn Enterprises news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 90.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

