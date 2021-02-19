IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.13. 394,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,614. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

