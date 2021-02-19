IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Announces Earnings Results

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

IAMGOLD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 436,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,614. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

