IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $59.61 on Friday. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.34.

IAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

