Hyman Charles D Decreases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

LMT traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $337.54. 34,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,247. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $438.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

