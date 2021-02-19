Hyman Charles D Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $26,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 167,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

