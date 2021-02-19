HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $519.64 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $519.64 million and $117.10 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00064398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.27 or 0.00826895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00037124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00058418 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00021044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.95 or 0.04880460 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 519,470,458 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.