Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 70,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 791,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Securities initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $101,962,992.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 407,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,218 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

