Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Hugo Boss from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

