Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.65.

NYSE:HPP opened at $23.99 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 171.36, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $137,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 857,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 100,590 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.