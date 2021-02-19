Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Given a C$62.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$62.00 target price by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.75 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

HBM stock traded up C$0.87 on Friday, reaching C$10.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,731,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,452. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.43.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

