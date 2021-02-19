HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $517.50 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $529.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $408.16 and a 200-day moving average of $344.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of -285.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

