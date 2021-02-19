HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.57. 74,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,304. HSBC has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 326.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in HSBC by 79.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 15.6% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

