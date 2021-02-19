Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,090,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,408 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $1,355,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

HRL stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

