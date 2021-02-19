Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $203.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,847,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.