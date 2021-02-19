Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

