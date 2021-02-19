HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $24,422.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00005048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $24,422.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.00402485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00059474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00084322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00076207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.56 or 0.00424493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027520 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

