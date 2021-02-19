Homeros One Day Volume Reaches $6.42 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros token can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.95 or 0.00633998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00090393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00072930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00079946 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00423201 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,268,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

