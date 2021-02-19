Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.99

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.00. Home Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter.

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; debit and prepaid cards; mortgage and personal lines loans; home equity line; and business financing.

