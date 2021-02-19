HollyFrontier Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

HollyFrontier has raised its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

