HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $7.25 million and $5,624.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOLD has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.83 or 0.00595146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00062159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00071439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.82 or 0.00403933 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

