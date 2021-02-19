HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €86.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.60 ($106.59).

HOT stock traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €74.25 ($87.35). 210,087 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €75.37. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 1-year high of €175.00 ($205.88).

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

