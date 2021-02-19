Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.95.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT opened at $114.12 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after acquiring an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,944,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.