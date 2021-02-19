Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HKMPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

