HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 22.6%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s stock price was up 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 19,693,555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets raised HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in HEXO by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

