Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.471 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.25-4.75 EPS.

NYSE HLF opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. Analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.17.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $617,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,655,126.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,675,097 shares of company stock valued at $610,242,857. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

