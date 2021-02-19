Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,462.15

Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,462.15 ($19.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,499.30 ($19.59). Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.07), with a volume of 12,342 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,462.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,351.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £307.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

About Henderson Euro Trust (HNE.L) (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

