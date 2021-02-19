Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $720.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 68.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 48.0% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 162,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 130.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

