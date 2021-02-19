Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,640,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -113.20, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after buying an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,900,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after buying an additional 1,673,790 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.