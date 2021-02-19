Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,034,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $61,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.09%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.