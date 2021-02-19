Head-To-Head Review: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) versus Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 12.20% 4.84% 0.55% Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $166.59 million 2.19 $22.78 million $1.30 16.82 Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.26 $6.68 million N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential downside of 30.24%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats HomeTrust Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates eight branches offices, including five branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, two branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

