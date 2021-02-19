Head-To-Head Contrast: Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) vs. Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Rubicon Technology -14.70% -2.28% -2.20%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ebang International and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $109.06 million 9.57 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 7.64 -$1.15 million N/A N/A

Rubicon Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Ebang International beats Rubicon Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It also provides medications and vitamins to patients being discharged from skilled nursing facilities. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

