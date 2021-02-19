Head to Head Analysis: Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOC Telemed and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 16.87% 14.47% 12.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SOC Telemed and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 2.35 $1.36 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats SOC Telemed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

