HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $14.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

