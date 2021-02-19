HC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2021 // Comments off

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

ESGV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 10,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,056. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.