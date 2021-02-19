HC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

ESGV traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.13. 10,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,056. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

