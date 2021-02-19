HC Advisors LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,465. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

