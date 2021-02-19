HC Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price target (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $541.98. 53,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $535.51 and its 200-day moving average is $510.41. The company has a market capitalization of $240.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.