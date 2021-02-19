Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $36.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HE. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.17.

HE stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,083,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,134,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,835,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,998,000 after purchasing an additional 464,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,048,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

