MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €152.00 ($178.82) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €175.31 ($206.25).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

ETR:MTX opened at €188.90 ($222.24) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a one year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a one year high of €269.90 ($317.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €203.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €178.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.