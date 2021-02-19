Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) (TSE:HRT) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 229,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 775,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 875.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16.

Harte Gold Corp. (HRT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HRT)

Harte Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, development and mining of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Sugar Zone property, which consists of 69 boundary cell claims, 43 single cell claims, 197 multi-cell claims, and four mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,467.26 hectares located in the Sault Ste.

