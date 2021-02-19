Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Up to $317.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 317 ($4.14), but opened at GBX 330 ($4.31). Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at GBX 320.30 ($4.18), with a volume of 490,703 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £103.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 280.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.74.

Get Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)’s payout ratio is 1.45%.

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones bought 38,468 shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

About Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.