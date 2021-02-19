Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $5.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,764,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,770. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $72.42.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

