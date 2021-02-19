GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,034 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $470.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $475.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.57 and a 200-day moving average of $396.44.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,262 shares in the company, valued at $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,341 shares of company stock valued at $27,299,529. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

