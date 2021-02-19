GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $132.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

