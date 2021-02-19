Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in V.F. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

