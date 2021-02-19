Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $504,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

