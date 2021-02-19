Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $356.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.55 and a 200 day moving average of $361.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

