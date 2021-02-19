GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). GSTechnologies shares last traded at GBX 2.94 ($0.04), with a volume of 49,828,082 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.05, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.36.

In other GSTechnologies news, insider Maurice James Malcolm Groat purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

GSTechnologies Ltd., through its subsidiary, provides integrated information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It engages in the supply, design, engineering, installation, and maintenance of structured cabling systems, network equipment, power and precision air-conditioner systems, access control and surveillance systems, smart monitoring and control systems, and information display systems.

